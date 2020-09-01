AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 115,923 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 363.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,923 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 46,479,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,604,301. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

