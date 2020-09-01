AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UNH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,949. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

