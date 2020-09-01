AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 328.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 3,246,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

