AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.9% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $25.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,655.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,536.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,388.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,659.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.