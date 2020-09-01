AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,886 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of Bunge worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bunge by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 74,882 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bunge by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Bunge by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Bunge stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 580,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.83. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

