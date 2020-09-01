AMG National Trust Bank Takes $4.50 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,959,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,573. The firm has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,203 shares of company stock worth $7,768,729 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.