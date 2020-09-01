Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Aminex plc (LON:AEX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.67. Aminex shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 8,225,097 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

