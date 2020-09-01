Amino Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,876.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $140,697.12 and approximately $31,876.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.65 or 0.06027269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00037368 BTC.

About Amino Network

AMIO is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network's official website is www.amino.world.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

