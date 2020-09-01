AmonD Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a market cap of $1.56 million and $29,291.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.01688636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00212699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00178910 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00172538 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,484,534 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.