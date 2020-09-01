Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). AC Immune posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 747,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 426,542 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in AC Immune by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,176,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 118,104 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 104,557 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.63 and a quick ratio of 20.63.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

