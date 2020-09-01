Analysts Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 381,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $9,885,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,119,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,775,541 shares of company stock worth $93,614,113 in the last ninety days. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Altice USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATUS stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 0.98. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

