Analysts Anticipate Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,084.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%.

APRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

In other news, CTO Irina Krechmer sold 8,045 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $60,820.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 5,643 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $42,661.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $340,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,593 shares of company stock worth $125,443. 24.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 442,442 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 196,519 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -4.54. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Earnings History and Estimates for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

