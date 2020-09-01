Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 342.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 117,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and sold 12,428 shares valued at $183,001. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,748,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 138,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.69. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

