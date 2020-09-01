Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

MYOV stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.40. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,154 shares of company stock worth $163,134 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 73.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 139,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 264.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 151,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

