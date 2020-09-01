Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.27 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $74.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $370.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.40 million to $379.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $363.47 million, with estimates ranging from $343.40 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

