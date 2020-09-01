Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $154.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.25 million. StarTek reported sales of $164.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $621.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.45 million to $629.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $658.47 million, with estimates ranging from $655.44 million to $661.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $142.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.25 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other StarTek news, Director Csp Management Ltd purchased 1,543,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StarTek by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in StarTek by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

