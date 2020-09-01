Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 1st (AAPL, CACC, DKS, GGAL, HNRG, HUBG, HVRRY, ITRN, JEF, KLR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

