Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of GOLF opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 113.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,790 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 290,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acushnet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,629,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 126,749 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,227,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

