Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 1,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,287. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $890,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $382,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

