Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 97,333 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 64,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,321. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.