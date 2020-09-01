Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 97,333 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 64,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,321. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply