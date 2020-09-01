Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg acquired 20,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 149.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 875,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,225,000 after buying an additional 524,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. 287,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,194. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

