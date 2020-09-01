Analysts Expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will announce sales of $115.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.60 million and the highest is $115.88 million. Ship Finance International reported sales of $111.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year sales of $472.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.87 million to $475.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $448.41 million, with estimates ranging from $439.41 million to $457.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pareto Securities cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 505.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.11. Ship Finance International has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

