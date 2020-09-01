Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/27/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/27/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/26/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

8/17/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

8/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/15/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 671,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

