Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 1st (AIG, BZLFY, IPSEY, IX, MIK, MTB, NTAP, PLAY, SPGYF, STAG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 1st:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American International has undertaken a number of divestitures over the years in a bid to streamline its core insurance operations and restructure businesses. This, in turn, has been enhancing capital allocation and operating leverage. The company banks on buyouts in the domestic middle market and intends to utilize capital for possible acquisitions in international markets. Shares of AIG have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, several cost-cutting efforts have resulted in operational efficiency based on which AIG remains on track to achieve $300 million in exit run rate savings for 2020. However, it remains exposed to weather woes, which render volatility to its earnings. High debt levels increase financial risks. The top line is likely to remain stressed due to the pandemic. Also, its second-quarter earnings missed estimates.”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outpaced the industry year to date, it is likely to derail in the near term. The stock posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results owing to temporary store closures in March due to COVID-19. The decline in bottom line can be mainly attributed to lower sales and margins, somewhat offset by a fall in SG&A expenses. Weak margin trends and rising costs remain concerns. Moreover, management did not provide any fiscal 2020 guidance due to the uncertain impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. However, the company’s initiatives to reopen stores in a phased way bodes well. Further, its newly-launched delivery options, includes curbside pick-up, same day delivery, expanded ship-from-store and BOPIS capabilities, as well as in-app purchases are driving e-commerce sales.”

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to aid bottom-line growth. Further, increasing loans and deposits balance will support revenue growth. Also, the company is exposed to less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, persistently rising expenses on account of upgrades in infrastructure and technology might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and deterioration of credit quality are headwinds.”

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetApp's fiscal first-quarter results reflect strength in all-flash business, and solid uptake of File, Block and Object Software, and Public Cloud Services. Also, upbeat guidance for fiscal second quarter bodes well. NetApp is well positioned to benefit from improvement in adoption of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Notably, shares of NetApp have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid intensifying competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $17.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this the company is witnessing significant decline in traffic. Owing to the unprecedented and evolving nature of the crisis, the company has not provided fiscal 2020 financial guidance. However, the company’s sales-boosting initiatives along with the continual expansion plans are likely to drive growth once the outbreak eases. Also, increased focus on promotional activities is likely to aid sales in the upcoming periods. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

