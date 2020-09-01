Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Agilent Technologies (A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

8/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of A traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $101.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,727.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

