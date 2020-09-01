Analyzing Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) & Altisource Portfolio Solutions (OTCMKTS:ASPS)

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions -69.27% -808.90% -78.06%

Risk and Volatility

Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flight Centre Travel Group and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Portfolio Solutions is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions $648.65 million 0.27 -$307.97 million ($19.26) -0.59

Flight Centre Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, My Adventure Travel, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, cievents, and Campus Travel. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform. It also provides fulfillment, loan certification, and mortgage banker cooperative management services; loan origination system; loan certification and mortgage fraud insurance; and vendor management oversight platform. In addition, the company offers mortgage brokerage and homeowners insurance solutions; and buy-renovate-lease-sell and data solutions, as well as real estate brokerage services under the Owners.com name. Further, it provides post-charge-off consumer debt collection services, customer relationship management services, and information technology infrastructure management services. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.