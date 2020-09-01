ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

