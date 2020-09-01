Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Bittrex, ABCC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $75.66 million and approximately $16.47 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $693.03 or 0.05826635 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, Bitinka, Upbit, Coinall, Bithumb, BitMax, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinone, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Binance DEX, Coinsuper, KuCoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

