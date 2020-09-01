Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Down 5%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.43. 5,514,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,165,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.16%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 201.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 252,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 49,771 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 578,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

