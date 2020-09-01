Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in AON by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AON by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AON by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.64. 33,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

