Apex (CPX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.34 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apex has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $63,720.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00028456 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

