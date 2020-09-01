apM Coin Trading Up 87.2% This Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.87 or 0.05961840 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037535 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

