Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 120.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 38,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,216. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.