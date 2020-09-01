Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Down 5.2%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 2,091,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,924,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $245.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.24.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

