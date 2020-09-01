Arcblock Market Cap Achieves $19.08 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BitMart, LBank and Bithumb. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.01697619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00212986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00178243 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00175186 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitMart, OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bithumb, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

