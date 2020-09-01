Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Arepacoin has a market cap of $29,128.69 and $76.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,013,229 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

