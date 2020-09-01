Argus Downgrades Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Hold

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.