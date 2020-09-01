Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0019

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Arionum has a market cap of $306,457.44 and approximately $109,780.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 320.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,039.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.44 or 0.03982277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.02369680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00528769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00803639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00684144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00056306 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

