Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Ark has a total market cap of $55.82 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00003780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Binance. During the last week, Ark has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,764,230 coins and its circulating supply is 123,393,333 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, COSS, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Upbit, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.