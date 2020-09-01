ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,851 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,229. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57.

