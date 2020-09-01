Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.19

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and traded as high as $115.00. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 1,108,970 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188.40 ($2.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.45.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

