Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 7.7%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $39.00. 921,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,362,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

