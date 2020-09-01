Artfinity Price Tops $0.0285 on Exchanges (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $133,144.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $691.06 or 0.05820519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015650 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

