Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.40 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $210.83 million and $10.40 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00053078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.03 or 0.05826635 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.