Asian Mineral Resources (CVE:ASN) Stock Price Up 29%

Asian Mineral Resources Limited (CVE:ASN)’s share price rose 29% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 194,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 44,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43.

Asian Mineral Resources (CVE:ASN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Asian Mineral Resources Company Profile (CVE:ASN)

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

