ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML stock traded up $12.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.90. 37,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.07. The stock has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 134,850.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

