Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 526,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,436,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Get Assertio Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.