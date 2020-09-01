Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several analysts have commented on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $100,960 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Associated Banc by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 302,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

