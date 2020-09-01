Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) versus International General Insuranc (NYSE:IGIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) and International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Assurant has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insuranc has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and International General Insuranc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 3.95% 10.23% 1.32% International General Insuranc N/A 13.52% 4.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of International General Insuranc shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Assurant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insuranc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assurant and International General Insuranc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.09 billion 0.73 $382.60 million $8.55 14.40 International General Insuranc $228.92 million 1.44 $23.57 million N/A N/A

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insuranc.

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. International General Insuranc pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Assurant pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Assurant and International General Insuranc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00 International General Insuranc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assurant presently has a consensus price target of $148.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Assurant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than International General Insuranc.

Summary

Assurant beats International General Insuranc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances, as well as assistance services; vehicle protection and related services; and credit and other insurance services. Its Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About International General Insuranc

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

