Astika (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Astika Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ASKH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Astika shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 110,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Astika (OTCMKTS:ASKH)

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

